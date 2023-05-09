Suicide is not a solution to anything. Widely considered the result of psychological issues and sudden mental breakdowns, experts believe that most suicides could be prevented with adequate expert help.

Amid widespread awareness campaign, the number of suicides still continue among humanity. The cases of suicides are not confined to just common people, as India has witnessed several celebrities ending their lives on their own.

International Business Times, India edition, presents you with a list of five celebrities who committed suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput(2020)

The suicide of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a real shock to the entire Bollywood fraternity. The Dhoni biopic star was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

According to the reports, the actor was undergoing medications for bipolar disorder and he

periodically suffered clinical depression.

Even though there were initial speculations of a murder, it was later proved that the actor has committed suicide.

Sreenath(2010)

Mollywood actor Sreenath was found dead with his wrists slashed in a hotel room in Kothamangalam in Kerala on April 23, 2010.

The actor has appeared in several notable films which include Shalini Ente Koottukari, Ithu Njangalude Katha, Sarvakalashala, Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, and Kireedam.

Silk Smitha(1996)

Silk Smitha, the dazzling beauty who was once a sensation in the entire nation was found dead in her apartment on September 23, 1996, in Chennai. In her career which spanned over 17 years, she had worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films.

During her peak years, she was a major sex symbol in the entertainment industry.

In 2011, a film inspired by Smitha's life was released on her birthday starring Vidya Balan, which helped her win the National Award in the Best Actress category.

Mayoori (2005)

Popular South Indian actress Mayoori committed suicide in 2005 when she was aged just 22. In her brief, yet happening career, she appeared in several movies in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

Some of her noted movies include Summer in Bethlehem, Aakasha Ganga, Prem Poojari, and Sarvabhouma.

Jiah Khan(2013)

British American actor Jiah Khan committed suicide in 2013. She made her debut in

Bollywood in Ram Gopal Verma's Nishabd in 2007. She also appeared in Aamir Khan's

film Ghajini in 2008.

CBI conducted a probe into her death, and actor Sooraj Pancholi was arrested for sexually

assaulting and murdering her. Amid lack of evidence, these charges were dropped, but he was charged with abetment to suicide in 2018. However, in 2023, the actor was acquitted of the case citing a lack of evidence.