A day after Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted by the court in the Jiah Khan suicide case, the actor sought blessings at Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

On a bright Saturday afternoon, Sooraj was seen arriving at the Mumbai temple, paparazzi and fans gathered around the actor as Sooraj stepped out from his car and was about to enter the temple premises. The actor greeted the Mumbai Police who were stationed at the temple premises, he also smiled at the media. The videos and pictures of Sooraj inside the temple have gone viral.

However, one of his gestures didn't go down well with the netizens and they slammed him for his ignorance.

In a clip shared by paparazzo, the actor while entering the temple, picked up his shoes and kept them aside, and then immediately touched the portrait of Lord Ganesha and a garland that he was already holding, without washing or sanitizing his hands.

Netizens flocked to the paparazzi comment section and schooled Sooraj for not respecting religion.

A user wrote, "He touched his shoes and then photo and flowers."

Another wrote, "You are insulting the Hindu religion, back of God, don't do all this show-off."

The third one said, "What nonsense Pehle joote side rakhte ho phir usi hath se bhagwan ko touch, aise respect ka kya fyeda." ( First you touch the shoes and then you touch God's photo frame without washing your hands).

A fourth one wrote, "Jootey touch kar ke fir bhagwaan ki photo touch kiya. Kyun jaatey hain aise log mandir jab kuch pata Na ho." (After touching the shoes,

Sooraj Pancholi's case

On Friday, the special CBI court held him not guilty of the charges, citing a "paucity of evidence" against him. He was charged with abetting the suicide of actor Jiah Khan in 2013.

Jiah Khan was found dead in her Mumbai home on June 3, 2013. Sooraj was the main accused in her death case and was arrested by the Mumbai Police on June 10, 2013, after a letter written alleged by Jiah was found in which she shared that Sooraj mentally and physically abused her.

The court dismissed all the claims made by Rabia. "The complainant in her evidence directly blamed both the investigating agencies stating that they had not conducted a proper and correct investigation. By giving such open contradictory evidence, the complainant himself has destroyed the case of the prosecution," stated the court's order.

Meanwhile, reacting to the court's verdict, Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan has decided to move to High Court.

