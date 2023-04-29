Congratulations are in order for actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The couple are soon going to embrace parenthood for the second time.

On Saturday morning, the model Gabriella Demetriades took to her social media handles and announced her second pregnancy by sharing pictures from her maternity photoshoot. In the photographs, Gabriella looked stunning and flaunted her baby bump. She captioned the post, "Reality or AI?"

Fans and fraternity react

Her comments section was flooded with congratulatory wishes from other celebs. Boyfriend Arjun Rampal dropped heart and evil eye emojis in the comments.

Kajal Aggarwal commented: "Congratulations."

Actor Amy Jackson wrote: "Oh my loveeee! So so happy for you and your beautiful family."

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and other stars dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at the comments below

Personal life of Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella have been dating for a few years now. They welcomed their first child, son Arik in 2019.

Arjun has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. Arjun and Mehr officially separated in 2019.

Professional life

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was seen in Dhaakad, co-starring Kangana Ranaut. He was also featured in the web series The Final Call. The actor in 2018 was seen in the film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He also starred in Zee5's Nail Polish, alongside Manav Kaul. The actor is best known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!!, Heroine, Raajneeti and Inkaar to name a few.