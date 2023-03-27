Popular Mollywood actor Innocent has died at the age of 75. The actor who was a cancer survivor died at a hospital in Cochin on March 26 due to respiratory illness.

"He was under our care and treatment since March 3, 2023. Covid related respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure and a cardiac arrest led to his death," said Lakeshore hospital in a medical bulletin after his death.

Widely touted to be a legendary actor, Innocent made his silver screen debut in 1972 with the movie Nrithashaala.

In a career that spanned for more than five decades, Innocent acted in nearly 800 movies. As an actor, he is known for his comic roles, but he also proved his mettle with his impeccable portrayal of character-oriented roles in movies like Devasuram, Vesham, and Ravanaprabhu.

Innocent has also served as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for 15 years.

The actor was diagnosed with cancer a few years back, but in 2015, the actor announced that he was cancer free.

Innocent has also penned a book named "Cancer Wardile Chiri" (Laughter in the Cancer Ward), which received widespread critical acclaim.

Innocent's upcoming movie to hit the screens is Pachuvum Albudthavilakkum which will feature Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

The demise of Innocent has pulled the entire Mollywood film fraternity into a state of shock. Dileep, who is a close friend of Innocent wrote on his Facebook page that the memories of Innocent will be there in his mind "forever".

Mollywood megastar Mammootty and Jayaram also reached Lakeshore hospital in the late hours of Sunday to see their friend for the last time.