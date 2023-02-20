Mollywood megastar Mammootty's new movie Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is widely considered one of the most brilliant movies ever made in the Malayalam film industry.

The film had its release on January 19, 2022, and it received unanimously positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Despite getting positive responses from all corners, the film, however, failed to make a huge impact at the box-office.

And now, the recent news about this film is regarding its OTT release.

According to the latest updates, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam will be streamed on Netflix from February 23.

In the film, Mammootty plays the role of James. However, at one point in time, his character takes a dramatic shift, and he starts behaving like a Tamil man named Sundaram.

The major highlight of the movie was Mammootty's impeccable performance as Sundaram and James. The film was also sufficiently supported by Lijo Jose Pellissery's terrific direction.

The script of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is penned by S Hareesh, while the cinematography is handled by Theni Eswar.

Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars Ashokan, Ramya Pandian, Vipin Atley, Rajesh Sharma and Thennavan in other crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Mammootty's latest movie Christopher directed by B Unnikrishnan bombed at the box office.

Even though Mammootty's performance as the so-called "vigilante cop" received critical acclaim, the film, as a whole, failed to impress the audiences.