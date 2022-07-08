Popular South Indian actress Sneha is eyeing a strong comeback to the industry, as she has been approached to play a crucial role in a Mollywood movie which has none other than megastar Mammootty in the lead role, multiple media outlets reported.

Sneha's last movie to hit the screens was Vinaya Vidheya Rama, the 2019 film that featured Ram Charan in the lead role.

Sneha making a comeback

According to reports, this upcoming Mammootty film will be directed by B Unnikrishnan. It should be noted that Unnikrishnan's previous movie 'Aaraattu' was panned by critics and audiences alike, and the director is planning to bounce back with this new movie.

Sources close to the movie suggest that this upcoming movie will be a high-voltage suspense thriller. Apart from Sneha, the film will also have Amala Paul and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing other crucial roles.

An official confirmation regarding Sneha's involvement in the movie will be made soon.

Sneha and Mammootty: A successful pair

This is not the first time that Sneha is acting alongside Mammootty. The duo has previously shared screenspace in movies like Thuruppu Gulan, The Great Father, and Pramani.

Thuruppu Gulan and The Great Father were blockbusters at the box-office, while Pramani was an average grosser.

As Mammootty and Sneha are again joining hands, audiences are expecting something big from the dream duo.