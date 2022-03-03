After months of anxious wait, Bheeshma Parvam, Mollywood megastar Mammootty's most-anticipated movie of the year has hit the theaters. Directed by Amal Neerad, this film marked the reunion of the filmmaker with Mammootty after Big B, a film that set new standards in Mollywood. However, when it comes to Bheeshma Parvam, Amal Neerad has completely disappointed the audiences, and the only two things worth the money in this movie are its rich visuals and splendid background score.

Bheeshma Parvam: A blend of Godfather and Mahabharata

Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam follows the routine style of all gangster movies. Heavily inspired by Godfather and Mahabharata, the film is literally predictable in its proceedings.

After raising the expectations sky-high in the first two scenes, the latter part of the first half literally runs like a snail. The second half too seems cliched with unnecessary slow-motion scenes, a trademark of Amal Neerad movies.

Shine Tom Chacko shines, Mammootty puts up an average show

Mammootty is one such actor who is capable to portray all kinds of shows with perfection on screen. However, when it comes to Bheeshma Parvam, the actor did an average job, and the problems associated with his age are clearly evident in each scene.

It was Shine Tom Chacko who excelled in the movie. In one particular scene with Ramzan Mohammed, Shine Tom Chacko literally impressed the viewers with his impeccable acting skills.

As always, the technical side of this movie is strong. The music from Sushin Shyam is scintillating, and the cinematography was excellent.

Final Verdict

Bheeshma Parvam is a movie that is rich in its technical sides. However, this Mammotty film does not have a script or story that could glue the audiences on their theater seats. Even though the film is set in the 80s, there are several modern colloquial usages in this movie, and it makes audiences wonder how a filmmaker like Amal Neerad can commit such blatant mistakes on screen.