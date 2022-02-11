Mollywood megastar Mammootty is back, and this time, he is all set to enthrall the audiences with Amal Neerad, the director who delivered the ever-memorable Big B. The duo's upcoming movie is Bheeshma Parvam, and the makers have now released the official teaser of the film.

Bheeshma Parvam: Mammootty is back in action

Even though Mammootty has delivered some impeccable movies in recent years, most of them failed to make it big at the box office. However, hopes surrounding Bheeshma Parvam have already reached sky high, as it marks the reunion of the megastar and Amal Neerad.

The new teaser is just one minute and nineteen seconds long, but within this short time frame, Amal Neerad has given a glimpse of what to expect from the movie.

The teaser is set in a dark backdrop, and some frames seem very similar to Big B. Mammootty as always looked terrific, and in this movie, he is sporting a little long hair with a lazily crafted beard. Just like Big B, this teaser too has one-liners about the crimes happening in Mumbai.

Bheeshma Parvam: All you need to know

Bheeshma Parvam is produced by Amal Neerad in the banner of Amal Neerad Productions. Apart from Mammootty, this film also stars Anasuya Bharadwaj, Anjali, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Joseph, Dileesh Pothan, and Soubin Shahir in other crucial roles. The film is expected to be a high-voltage action thriller, and it will have all the elements needed to satisfy the needs of megastar fans.

Anend C Chandran has handled the cinematography of the film, while the editing is carried out by Vivek Harshan. Sushin Shyam has composed the music for this movie.

Bheeshma Parvam is expected to hit the screens on March 03.