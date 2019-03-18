Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent is now the Member of Parliament from the Chalakkudy constituency. Even though the actor had previously revealed that he will not be contesting in elections, upon party's compulsion, he later decided to contest in the upcoming poll from the same constituency as the CPI(M) candidate. Recently, Innocent shared a picture of Rahul Gandhi on his Facebook page that featured RaGa sleeping inside the Lok Sabha. In the same picture, Innocent was seen sitting behind Rahul with open eyes.

Innocent also captioned the image, 'I stay awake for the Chalakkudi constituency', as translated from Malayalam. The image shared by Innocent soon went viral on Facebook, and CPI(M) followers lauded their candidate for sharing such a hilarious photo. However, a section of social media users lashed out at the actor stating that he has done nothing for Chalakkudi constituency in the past five years.

A user sarcastically commented that voters in Chalakkudi will now give resting time for Innocent in the next five years, as he has not slept for the past few years. Another person commented that he used to feel embarrassed to say that Innocent is their Member of Parliament.

It should be noted that the party's decision to nominate Innocent for the upcoming elections has not gone well with CPI(M) workers too. A section of party workers believes that Innocent is a weak candidate who used to continuously underperform during the Lok Sabha sessions.

A couple of years back, Innocent during a speech revealed that there is not much work to do in Parliament. His comments racked up negative criticisms from all corners, and people claimed that he does not deserve a spot in Lok Sabha.

On the acting front, Innocent was last seen in the movie 'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu' which starred Pranav Mohanlal in the lead. He also played a crucial role in Mohanlal's 'Odiyan' last year.