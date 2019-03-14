An hour after Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labelling him as "weak" over China's recent move on JeM chief Masood Azhar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targetted the Congress leader said it was his great grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, who gifted the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seat to China. Taking to Twitter, the BJP said, "China wouldn't be in UNSC had your great grandfather, not 'gifted' it to them at India's cost. India is undoing all the mistakes of your family. Be assured that India will win the fight against terror."

The party also asked Rahul Gandhi to leave the matter to the Prime Minister "while you [Congress chief] keep cosying up with the Chinese envoys secretly".

Earlier on Thursday (March 14) morning, the Congress president took to Twitter and said: "Weak Modi is scared of Xi. Not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India." Gandhi slammed PM Modi over China's move to block the UNSC resolution to designate Jaish-e Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist.

"NaMo's China Diplomacy: Swing with Xi in Gujarat, Hug Xi in Delhi, Bow to Xi in China," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter. This morning, Mr Gandhi tweeted:

The remark came hours after China exercised its veto for the fourth time since the 2016 Pathankot terror, to place a hold on the move to tag JeM head Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by the UNSC.

Meanwhile, India expressed "disappointment" over China's move. "We are disappointed by this outcome. This has prevented action by the international community to designate the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a proscribed and active terrorist organization which has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February 2019", said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

However, India thanked all those countries that came out in support of India and denounced terrorism. "We are grateful for the efforts of the Member States who moved the designation proposal and the unprecedented number of all other Security Council members as well as non-members who joined as co-sponsors", said the MEA.

Since the suicide attack by the JeM in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14, in which 40 CRPF troopers died, the Congress has repeatedly reminded the government that it was another BJP-led government that had released Masood Azhar in exchange for the passengers of a hijacked Indian plane in 1999.