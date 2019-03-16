Ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019 elections that begin next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, March 16, launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's "Main Bhi Chowkidar (I am a watchman too)" campaign. PM Modi tweeted a video at with hashtag #MainBhiChowkidar , saying everybody who is working hard to see India progress is a chowkidar, as he appealed to people to join the movement.

The campaign was launched to counter Congress's 'Chowkidar Chor hai' (watchman is a thief) jibe on PM Modi and his government over the Rafale jet deal controversy. The video, released by the Prime Minister, shows PM Modi in public rallies, inside a battle tank and many more.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Your chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar."

Check out the video here:

Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation.



But, I am not alone.



Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar.



Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar.



Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019

The 3 minutes 45-second video begins with the Prime Minister addressing the people saying, "Your chowkidar (watchman) is absolutely alert". The video then shows youngsters and senior citizens saying that they are following PM Modi who is marching alone, fighting corruption in India. The lyrics of the video touch upon many of the flagship schemes launched by the Modi-led BJP government, including Mudra Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and the Clean India initiative. Visuals of people can be seen singing "main bhi chowkidar hun" as part of the chorus of the song.

Soon after PM Modi's tweet, #MainBhiChowkidar became one of the top trends on Twitter this morning. At the end of the video, PM Modi announced that he would hold a "Mein Bhi Chowkidar" programme on March 31 from 6 pm.