Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu, who was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, is reported to be in a serious condition, doctors treating him said on Monday. Recovered from Covid earlier, he is in ICU of the hospital.

The 73-year-old actor, who has acted in more than 500 films, had earlier recovered from Covid-19 infection.

A former journalist, he began his film career with the film Thambu (1978), directed by G Aravindan. He went to act in the Bharathan film Aaravam. Padmarajan's Oridathoru Phayalwan and Kallan Pavithran, which won him awards and applauds. Later, he moved into character roles in Karanavar (head of the family) roles, which included most of his memorable performances.

Venu also wrote film scripts for movies such as Kattathe Kilikkoodu, Theertham, Sruthi, Ambada Njaane!, Oru Katha Oru Nunnakkatha, Savidham and Angane Oru Avadhikkalathu. He also directed Pooram. He has also acted in a few Tamil films with director Shankar, and in Kamal Hasan's Indian and Vikram's Anniyan.

On Sunday, Venu developed uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital where he is now admitted to the intensive care unit. Doctors termed his condition as serious and keeping a close watch.

Winner of three National Film Awards and six state film awards, Venu was immensely popular not just among his fans but also his colleagues in the film industry due to his pleasing and jovial nature.