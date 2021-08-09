Twenty-five years ago, the Hindi film industry was blessed with a gem of a film that received critical acclamation for its music and storytelling.

Khamoshi, starring Manisha Koirala, Salman Khan, Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas, the film told the story of a deaf and dumb couple that go on to raise two beautiful children and how their lives turn upside down after a personal loss.

Written by late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar, the film marked the debut of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Remembering Khamoshi's musical journey and Bhansali's first on his silver jubilee in the industry, Manisha Koirala tweeted:

Recipient of four national awards, ten Filmfare awards, and one nomination of BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given the Indian film industry an opulent and cherished cinematic experience with films like Devdas, Black, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat in the director's role.

However, very few know that he also wrote memorable scripts for Bollywood classics such as 1942: A Love Story and has even earned himself nominations and awards as a music director for films Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani respectively.

Before his big break, he worked as an Assistant Director for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda.

Actor Deepika Padukone who has worked with Bhansali on several projects took to her Instagram stories to write a heartfelt note for the director.

In her note, she says, "I say this without a shadow of a doubt that I wouldn't be half the person I am today if it wasn't for Sanjay Leela Bhansali! As he embarks on the next phase of this most incredible journey, I look forward to creating many more memorable and iconic characters together, but more importantly, I wish him good health, peace of mind, and happiness...always!"

Amongst others who took to their social media to wish SLB the best for this day, included actors Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, film critic Ramachandran Srinivasan and Anupama Chopra's Film Companion.