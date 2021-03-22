The wait is finally over, and the much-anticipated 67th national film awards were announced today. Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush have shared the best actor award for their performances in the movie Bhonsle and Asuran respectively. Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham starring Mohanlal in the lead role bagged the award for the best picture.

04.50: Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham starring Mohanlal in the lead role gets the award for the best feature film.

04.48: Best debut film of a director award goes to Mathukutty Xavier for the film Helen.

04.46: Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush share the best actor award for their performances in the movie Bhonsle and Asuran respectively.

04.45: Kangana Ranaut bags the best actress award for her performances in the movie Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, and Panga.

04.44: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan wins the award for the best director.

04.44: Vijay Sethupathi bags the award for the best supporting actor (Super Deluxe).

04.43: Pallavi Joshi wins the award for the best-supporting actress (The Tashkent Files).

04.42: For his scintillating camera works, Gireesh Gangadharan wins the award for the best cinematography.

04.41: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri bags the best dialogue writer award for the movie The Tashkent Files.

04.40: Sujith Sudhakaran and V Sai win the best costume designer award for their work in the movie Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham.

04.39: Ranjith wins the best makeup artist award for his work in the Malayalam movie Helen.

04.39: Best music direction (songs) award goes to D Imman for his work in Viswasam.

04.37: Otha Seruppu Size 7 wins special jury award.

04.36: Siddharth Priyadarshan bagged the award for best special effects for his work in the movie Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham.

04.35: Raju Sundaram bags the award for best choreography (Maharshi/Telugu).

04.34: Vikram Mor receives the award for best action choreography for his work in the Kannada movie Avane Srimannarayana.

04.33: Chhichhore directed by Nitish Kumar Tiwari bags the award for the best Hindi film. Srijit Mukherjee's Gumnami named the best Bengali film.

04.32: Manoj Kumar's Akshi bags the award for the best Kannada film.

04.31: Kalla Nottam directed by Rahul Riji Nair bags the award for best Malayalam film. Jury names Bardo as the best Marathi film.

04.29: The best Tamil film is Asuran directed by Vetrimaran. The film stars Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead roles.

04.28: Jersey directed Gowthan Thinnanuri named the best Telugu film.

04.25: Four special mentions, and it includes Mollywood film Biriyani, Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare(Marathi), and Picasso (Marathi).

04.22: The most awaited awards in the feature film category are going to be announced.

04.18: Savita Singh won the best cinematography award in the non-feature category for her work in the movie Sonsi.

04.17: Best on-location sound recording award goes to Saptarshi Sarkar for the movie Rahas.

04.17: Arjun Gorisaria wins the award for best editing in the non-feature category (Shut Up Sona).

04.16: Best Music director in the non-feature category goes to Bishakjyoti.

04.15: Best voice-over award in the non-feature category goes to David Attenborough (Wild Karnataka).

04.14: Arun Chada revealed that more than 50 percent of the films that came for the competition were from debutante filmmakers.

04.13: Filmmaker Arun Chadha starts announcing awards in various categories. During his speech, Arun Chadha revealed that awards are necessary to enhance the creativity of filmmakers in the nation.

04.11: The best film critic award goes to Sohini Chattopadhyay.

04.10: The best book on cinema award goes to A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema' written by Sanjay Suri.

04.07: Saibal Chatterjee now announces the best film-related book. PR Ramdasa Naidu's 'Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema' received the special mention for the best film-related book.

04.06: Shaji N Karun names Sikkim as the most film-friendly state.

04.05: Shaji N Karun starts announcing the awards.

04.00: Jury members reveal that more than 400 movies contested in 67th National Film Awards.

