Mohanlal, the biggest crowd-puller of Mollywood is now gearing up with the release of his new movie Drishyam 2. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, this film will be premiered on Amazon Prime on February 19, 2021. Drishyam 2 is expected to be a high-voltage thriller, and it is a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Drishyam.

As Mohanlal fans are awaiting the release of Drishyam 2, IBTimes, India edition presents you with the list of five must-watch thrillers of Mohanlal.

Irupatham Noottandu

Irupatham Noottandu is an underworld crime thriller directed by K Madhu. The film features Mohanlal in the role of Sagar Alias Jacky. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Suresh Gopi, Ambika, Urvashi, and Jagathy Sreekumar in other prominent roles.

The film portrays the story of Sagar and Sekharankutty who runs a smuggling syndicate in Kerala with the help of the Kerala chief minister. When Sekharankutty starts focussing on smuggling narcotics, Sagar starts his fight against the drug lord to protect society.

Moonnam Mura

Moonnam Mura is an action thriller directed by K Madhu. This film portrays a rescue operation headed by Ali Imran, an ex-police officer played by Mohanlal. Another major highlight of the movie is the character played by Lalu Alex. In this movie, Lalu Alex played the role of Charles, a dreaded terrorist.

Mukham

Mukham directed by Mohan is one of the finest thrillers ever made in Mollywood. This film portrays the story of a serial killer who has sniped three victims and plans for a fourth one. In this movie, Mohanlal played the role of Hariprasad IPS, the assistant commissioner of police who heads the investigation to unveil the mysteries surrounding the serial killer.

Olympian Anthony Adam

Olympian Anthony Adam directed by Bhadran is a film that was released at the wrong time. This film is made with impeccable cinematic language, and it is one of the best thrillers ever made in Malayalam. In this movie, Mohanlal played the role of Varghese Antony IPS, who tries to nab Roy Mamman, who is a terrorist mastermind.

Oppam

Oppam directed by Priyadarshan is another high-voltage thriller that featured Mohanlal in the lead role. Mohanlal played the role of Jayaraman, a blind man with a heightened sense of smell, hearing, and touch in this movie. This Mollywood film was released in 2016, and it emerged as a huge blockbuster at the box-office.