After months of anxious wait, the official trailer of Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 was released on February 06, 2021, by Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, this movie also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sharath in other crucial roles. As expected, the trailer of the movie is engaging, and it gives us a glimpse that the story begins where it ended in Drishyam, the prequel.

Intentionally or accidentally, director Jeethu Joseph has spilled the beans on the storyline of Drishyam 2 in the recently released trailer. IB Times India presents you with a list of five crucial clues about the storyline of Drishyam 2 which can be interpreted from the trailer.

Georgekutty is no ordinary man

In Drishyam, Georgekutty played by Mohanlal was labeled as a common man who holds just primary education, and he is the owner of a local cable network. However, being a committed family man, he successfully covers up a murder to save his family. When it comes to Drishyam 2, the life of Georgekutty has changed a lot, and he is now the owner of a theater. Georgekutty who is an ardent film lover is also planning to produce a movie in Drishyam 2.

Anju is ready for marriage

In Drishyam, the character of Anju played by Ansiba Hassan was a plus two student. However, in Drishyam 2, Anju is grown up, and their parents are apparently trying to find a suitable groom for their daughter.

Murali Gopy leads the investigation

Even though Georgekutty has successfully covered up the murder, police officers have not given up, and they are trying their best to solve the mystery. The trailer of Drishyam 2 indicates that Murali Gopy is leading the investigation, and he will be seen playing the role of an IPS officer.

Anju's nude clip leaked

In one scene in the trailer, Mohanlal can be seen looking at the mobile screen in a tensed state. The facial expressions of Mohanlal in this scene hint at the fact that Anju's nude clip that was shot by Varun in the prequel might have been leaked.

Villagers against Georgekutty

In several scenes, the director conveys that villagers are against Georgekutty. In one scene, a man can be seen saying that Georgekutty's burial of a cattle in his home is suspicious. However, tea shop owner Sulaiman strongly believes that Georgekutty is innocent.

Drishyam 2 will be premiered in Amazon Prime Video on February 19, 2021.