It was on January 01 that the makers of Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 confirmed the OTT release of the movie. The decision to release Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime received negative responses from theater owners, and they claimed that the unexpected move could destroy the big screen industry in the state. And now, Antony Perumbavoor who bankrolled Drishyam 2 under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas has come forward to reveal what compelled him to release the movie on an OTT platform.

Drishyam 2 in OTT to save Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham

Antony Perumbavoor revealed that he decided to release Drishyam 2 to save Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. According to Antony, he is facing huge financial issues due to the postponement of Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham's release after making it with a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore.

"The financial liability I am facing for holding the release of Marakkar is something huge. If I would have sold Marakkar to any OTT platform, I could have remained in a financially stable state. However, I decided to hold Marakkar amid pressure as the movie demands a theater watch. I have to hold Marakkar for nine months, and it was such a hard time in my life. To get temporary relief, I did not have any option other than to release Drishtam 2 on Amazon Prime," said Antony Perumbavoor.

Mohanlal helped me to survive

According to Antony, it was Mohanlal who helped him to survive during tough times in his life, after the postponement of the release of Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham.

"I was really shattered in the initial days as the release of Marakkar which is worth Rs 100 crore was delayed. During these tough times, it was Mohanlal who encouraged me and gave me that positive spirit to stay calm," Antony told Manorama News.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film is a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Drishyam. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Meena, Kalabhavan Shajon, Ansiba Hassan, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopi, and Esther Anil in other prominent roles.