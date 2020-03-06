After months of anxious wait, the trailer of Mohanlal's most-anticipated movie of the year 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' has been released on March 06, 2020. The makers of the movie have released the trailer in five languages, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan redefining the growth of Mollywood

The initial moments of this trailer introduce the character of the young Kunjali portrayed by Pranav Mohanlal. Later, the director showed glimpses of romance between Pranav and Kalyani. In the next minutes, we can see the characters played by Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja, Suneil Shetty, Prabhu Ganesan, and Siddique.

However, the trailer of this movie solely belongs to Mohanlal. With his glowing eyes and scintillating screen presence, Mohanlal has succeeded in impressing the audiences.

The trailer of 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' clearly indicates that Priyadarshan, the director of the film has crafted it in International standards. From magical frames to background score, the film's trailer looks top-notch in all aspects.

Recently, Priyadarshan has revealed that this Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is visually rich and technically advanced. The recently released trailer substantiates this statement, and audiences believe that Priyadarshan has something big on the store.

Promising technical side

National award winner Sabu Syril has carried out the art direction in this movie. The cinematography of 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' is carried out by Tirru. Rahul Raj has composed the background score of this film, while MS Aiyappan Nair is in charge of the editing department.

Touted to be the most expensive Mollywood movie ever made, 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' will have its theatrical release on March 26, 2020. As per the latest reports, the film will be released in more than 5,000 screens worldwide. Considering the mammoth hype surrounding the movie, the film is expected to emerge as the first 300 crore movie, and if it happens, Mohanlal will get a Pan Indian appeal just like Rajinikanth and Prabhas.