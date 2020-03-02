South Indian audience will having a great time ahead in 2020 as there are many big movies lined up for release in the months to come. With borders blurring, the cine-goers are now exposed to content, across the languages.

The International Business Times is conducting a poll to understand audience's pulse on the most expected film of 2020. Here, we are discussing about a few movies and giving an opportunity to the readers to cast their precious votes to the film which they are eagerly looking forward for its release.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

The first among the lot to be released in 2020 is Mohanlal's Malayalam movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. It is an epic-historicla drama, directed by Priyadarshan. It has an ensemble cast comprising of Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Manju Warrier, etc.

The mega-budget movie is being made with a record budget and will be dubbed in the languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. It is scheduled for release on March 26. With Mohanlal being a popular name among South Indian cine-goers and the Malayalam superstar collaborating with a successful filmmaker, the audience definetly has a reason to look forward for its release.

Master:

Master is a Tamil film starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Thalapathy is the new box office king of Kollywood and the business of his movies have often set new benchmarks in the recent years. The latest movie marks his first union with Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has impressed the audience with his Maanagaram and Kaithi. Both the movies were appreciated by audience and critics for the screenplay and its overall quality.

What happens when sensible filmmaker join hands with a mass actor, who enjoys good fan following among youths and mass audience? Watch out for this flick, which will be released on 9 April in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Valimai:

Like Vijay, Ajith too has a commendable fan following and his Viswasam in 2019 outperformed Petta at the Tamil Nadu box office. He has teamed up with H Vinoth for Valimai. The director's first two movies – Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru – were hailed for its content.

This is his second film with Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Hindi film Pink. Valimai will be out for Diwali. Will it set the box office on fire like Vijay's previous movies like Kaththi, Mersal, Sarkar and Bigil which saw the light of the day during Diwali festival? No doubt, Ajith has the potential and industry is keenly awaiting the release of this flick.

KGF 2

The first instalment in the KGF franchise turned out to be a blockbuster. There is now a massive hype around the second part of the Yash and Prashanth Neel's film not just in South India, but in the Hindi-speaking regions too. With Sanjay Dutt joining the cast, the expectations have increased manifold.

A recent survey conducted by Ormax Media had indicated that it is the most-awaited film of 2020. It is a pan-India movie, which could possible do wonders if the content is good.

Annaatthe

Rajinikanth's recent movies have underperformed at the box office, but the superstar can never be written off. He is easily the most popular actor in India, but the question is will his next movie Annaatthe re-instate his position as the 'Thalaivar' of box office when the youngsters are giving run for him at box office?

The 69-year old has teamed up with Siruthai Siva, who has delivered a few hits like Veeram, Vedalam and Viswasam in the recent years. It is being clashed with Ajith's Valimai for Diwali.

Prabhas' Jaan

Prabhas' previous movie Saaho failed to live up to the viewers' expectations, but it has not affected his popularity. His next movie with Radha Krishna is evoking a lot of interest among the youth. The multilingual movie is scheduled for release in the last quarter of the year (possibly for Dasara). Will the actor deliver a hit like Baahubali again?

Acharya

Chiranjeevi has collaborated with Kortala Siva for movie, tentatively titled Acharya. It is a mass entertainer in which Trisha Krishnan is rumoured to be playing the female lead. The actor enjoys a good fan following not just in Andhra and Telangana, but also in Karnataka. He is due for a big hit. Will this latest film set the box office on fire towards the end of the year?