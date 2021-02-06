Post the coronavirus outbreak, the film viewing traits of Indian audiences have undergone several changes. As theaters in the country were closed for several months due to the pandemic, OTT platforms in India gained massive popularity, and millions of people became subscribers of Netflix and Amazon Prime. However, Indian audiences are still in a dilemma to choose the best OTT platform for their needs.

IB Times India presents you a comparison between Netflix and Amazon Prime, two of the leading OTT giants currently in the market.

Amazon Prime: Cheap and the best choice to watch regional content

Amazon Prime Video, developed by Amazon, the e-commerce giant can be considered a desi entertainment shop for Indian audiences. The OTT platform is loaded with a giant database of regional contents in several Indian languages. Recently, Amazon Prime has also bought several premiering rights of Indian movies including the much-awaited Mollywood movie Drishyam 2 which stars Mohanlal in the lead role. Tamil hit film Master is already available on it.

Moreover, Amazon Prime Video is much affordable with a yearly subscription at Rs 999. For monthly viewing too, Amazon Prime is the most affordable OTT option currently in India, as they charge Rs 129.

Netflix: Best place for international content

On the other hand, Netflix is best suited for people who wish to watch classic global content. When it comes to binge-watching, Netflix is the best choice, as they offer many quality series that include Stranger Things, Spartacus, Ozark, Zoo, Dark, Umbrella Academy, Peaky Blinders among others.

The OTT platform also offers Indian series that includes the much popular Sacred Games. Netflix is also a perfect destination for people who take cinema seriously, as this platform will offer you seamless quality content including well-crafted documentaries.

However, Netflix is way behind Amazon Prime Video when it comes to Indian content. Moreover, Netflix is much more expensive than Amazon Prime Video, as the HD subscription pack of the OTT platform costs Rs 649 in a month.

Netflix or Amazon Prime Video

For viewers who wish to watch just Indian content, Amazon Prime Video is undoubtedly the best option. However, for people who wish to explore global content, Netflix will be your perfect cup of tea.