Drishyam 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and it is a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Drishyam. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sharath in the lead roles.

Even though the film generated huge pre-release hype, Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of this movie recently revealed that Drishyam 2 will have its premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Jeethu Joseph hints at Drishyam 2's release date

The decision to release Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime Video received negative responses from theatre owners including Liberty Basheer. Theatre owners alleged that releasing a big movie like Drishyam 2 on an OTT platform could shatter the theatre business in the state. However, Antony Perumbavoor revealed that he did not have any agreement with theatres regarding Drishyam 2's release and he made it clear that the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video as per plans.

And now, Antony Perumbavoor has spilled the beans on Drishyam 2 release date. In a recent interaction with Manorama News, Antony Perumbavoor revealed that Drishyam 2 will be released on Amazon anytime after February 15.

Drishyam 2: The expected story

Drishyam, released in 2013, ended on an interesting note where the character of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal successfully buried the corpse of Varun under the foundation of the police station. As the police failed to find the body of Varun, Georgekutty and his family escaped from the clutches of law.

However, when it comes to the second part, Jeethu Joseph is expected to tell the story post the murder coverup. Even though Mohanlal's Georgekutty and his family are confident of covering up the murder effectively, the police are not convinced, and their shadow eyes are always behind them. In a recent interview, Jeethu Joseph also made it clear that Drishyam 2 will be a small movie with adequate elements of emotions and thrill.