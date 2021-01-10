The wait is finally over as superstar Mohanlal has confirmed that the much-anticipated third edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam will grace the television screens soon. Mohanlal made this revelation in a promotional video released by Asianet. In the video, Mohanlal announced that Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will hit the screens soon, and assured that the new edition will be visually ecstatic.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: More fun guaranteed

The first and second seasons of Bigg Boss Malayalam were huge hits, and the show broke all existing TRP records. Even though the second season of the show ended abruptly due to the coronavirus outbreak, it became a huge debating point among netizens, especially after the eviction of Rajith Kumar.

"The long wait is over now. Even though the world is going through one of the toughest phases due to the coronavirus outbreak, the new year has given the planet new hopes. The much-awaited visual experience is here again. The Malayalam version of the Bigg Boss reality show, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is coming soon. I will be also there," said Mohanlal.

Controversial personalities to appear in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3

A few days back, during the launch event of Idea Star Singer, Tovino Thomas had unveiled the logo of the upcoming Bigg Boss Malayalam edition. The logo received positive responses from all corners, while some netizens claimed that the blue logo was apt for Bigg Boss.

As the launch of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is just days away, netizens have started guessing the names of people who will appear in the upcoming edition. Some of the probable names in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 include TV actor Somasekharan, and social media activist Rehana Fathima Pyaarijan.

Some netizens claim that tik-tok celebrity Helen of Sparta who enjoys a huge fan following in the state will also participate in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.