The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, one of the most popular reality shows in Malayalam has been shrouded with controversies from the very first episode. From Fukru's manhandling to Rajith Kumar's chilli paste act, the show has succeeded in impressing audiences. However, recent reports suggest that Endemol Shine, the organizers of Bigg Boss have decided to stop the show midway.

Why Endemol Shine is stopping Bigg Boss Malayalam?

In a recent Facebook post, Endemol Shine India has revealed that the Coronavirus outbreak is compelling them to postpone all their current programs. Endemol Shine also made it clear that none of their employees is tested positive for coronavirus.

"We have currently announced a voluntary suspension of all our administrative and production department until further notice, in light of the pandemic spread of COVID-19. This is a temporary suspension aimed at contributing towards efforts of minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and to comply with all the safety and precautionary measures suggested by the government," wrote Endemol Shine on their Facebook page.

However, Endemol Shine has not revealed that they are stopping the telecast of Bigg Boss Malayalam, but their post indicates that the show's telecast will be ceased after one or two days as the production department will be no longer working due to coronavirus scare.

Rajith Kumar fans in a frenzy

It was during the last weekend episode that Mohanlal, host of Bigg Boss Malayalam announced the eviction of Rajith Kumar. Rajith Kumar, who was the most popular contestant inside the house faced this unexpected eviction after he physically harassed Reshma by applying chilli paste on her face.

Now, as rumours regarding the sudden ending of Bigg Boss Malayalam have surfaced online, Rajith Kumar fans are claiming that Karma is a boomerang. Some fans even went a step ahead, and are claiming that the show is getting stopped due to their extreme protests on social media platforms after Rajith Kumar's eviction.