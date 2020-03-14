In the weekend's episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam, Mohanlal, the host of the show will announce the name of the person who will be evicted. As per current trends, Raghu is expected to go out of the house this week. Abhirami Suresh and Amrutha Suresh are the contestants who received maximum votes this week. However, the most crucial factor that will be attracting audiences to this weekend episode will be the Rajith Kumar eviction dilemma.

Will Rajith Kumar go out of the house permanently?

During a recent task, Rajith Kumar had applied green chilli paste on Reshma's eyes, and it has compelled Bigg Boss organizers to evict temporarily evict Rajith Kumar from the house. Since then, contestants were not being informed anything about Rajith Kumar's current status in the contest, and audiences are eagerly waiting to know whether Rajith Kumar will be permanently eliminated from the show.

Even though Rajith Kumar is now the most popular contestant inside the house, a section of people believe that Rajith Kumar's return to the Bigg Boss Malayalam house will glorify violence against women. Rajith Kumar haters are also urging Mohanlal to take a strong stand against this botany professor who crossed all boundaries of harassing during a task.

Will Asianet compromise Rajith Kumar's eviction for TRP?

As Rajith Kumar was temporarily evicted from the show, his fans are conducting a strong social media campaign, and they are urging Bigg Boss Malayalam audiences to boycott the show. The social media page of Asianet is now flooded with abuses and most of the people have revealed that they have started watching Suresh Gopi's Ningalkkum Aakam Kodeeshwaran instead of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

As the TRP rating of Bigg Boss Malayalam is coming down, several people believe that Asianet may bring back Rajith Kumar to the house again. However, if Asianet does something like this, it will surely question the channel's credibility.