The coronavirus outbreak has brought about drastic changes in all paths of our life, and the entertainment sector is no different. Post the coronavirus outbreak, OTT platforms in India gained massive popularity, and several films were released directly on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+Hotstar over the past few months. Amid rising popularity, OTT platforms are not that keen to buy Mollywood films, especially due to the influence of file-sharing platforms like Telegram.

Telegram killing Mollywood business

The first Mollywood movie to get a direct OTT release was Sufiyum Sujathayum, directed by Naranipuzha Srinivas. The film had Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles, and it received positive responses from several corners. However, the pirated copy of the movie with HD clarity became available in telegram within hours, and it negatively impacted Amazon's plan to garner more subscriptions from the state.

The same happened with Maniyarayil Ashokan which starred Gregory Jacob and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. The film was also leaked online within two hours after its premiere, and it made Netflix authorities think twice before purchasing any Mollywood movie for the platform.

Lack of content affecting Mollywood

Even though Mollywood is known for making realistic movies, none of the recent films from the industry had an International appeal. Moreover, the industry is now busy making ultra-realistic movies, which lack commercial elements. It should be also noted that Mollywood is now continuously failing to explore the thriller genre which could get more viewers from other Indian languages.

On the other hand, Kollywood and Tollywood are making impeccable thrillers over the past couple of years, and most of these films receive widespread positive acclaim irrespective of the language barrier. According to the latest updates, OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have decided to limit the number of Mollywood premieres on their channels.

As OTT platforms started staying away from Mollywood films, all eyes are now on Drishyam 2 which will be released on Amazon Prime soon. If Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal receives positive response, it could elevate the market of Mollywood movies among OTT platforms. Moreover, Mollywood audiences should also decide to watch the movies legally and should try to stay away from pirated sources.