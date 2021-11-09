Poonam Pandey's husband, Sam Bombay, has been arrested for allegedly hitting her. The actor is said to have received injuries on her face, head, and eyes. Poonam was reportedly admitted to a hospital after lodging a complaint. This is the second time when Sam Bombay has been arrested in the case of domestic violence.

Case registered

"The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face," ANI quoted Mumbai Police saying. Earlier, Poonam Pandey had lodged a complaint against Bombay when the two were on their honeymoon. Poonam had then filed a complaint of assault, molestation and threatening on him. However, he was granted bail soon after being arrested.

"Sam choked me"

"Sam and I had an argument, which escalated, and he began hitting me. He choked me and I thought I was going to die. He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed. He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me. Somehow, I managed to break free and bolted out of the room. The hotel staff called the cops, who took him away. I filed a complaint against him," Poonam told TOI.

She had also added that his possessive nature had always made him violent. She revealed that he would often hit her and then apologise profusely saying he would never repeat it. But, things kept going on a loop. "In a bid to save our relationship, I have suffered a lot. I prefer being single than in an abusive relationship. I have decided to end our marriage. It's about time I moved on," she had said. But, everytime, she said she'd forgiven him.