It is not easy being a celeb. Not only are you under constant media glare but netizens too, don't spare you from uncalled for trolling. And that seems to be the case for Mandira Bedi. The former anchor turned actress, who lost her husband Raj Kaushal last year, has been braving all odds to lead a normal life for her children.

When her world came crashing down

Mandira Bedi's husband and director-producer Raj Kaushal passed away at the age of 49 owing to a massive cardiac arrest in July, 2021. Mandira stood rock solid for her two kids and often remembers her husband on social media. In an interview, Bedi had revealed how her kids and family are the drive behind her to keep moving ahead in life. However, time and again, she gets trolled and ridiculed by trolls for what they believe is morally incorrect.

Times she was trolled

Performing husband's last rites: Mandira broke stereotypes and smashed patriarchy as she performed her husband's last rites. Many jumped to ridicule and target her for going against the rituals and even cursed her. But, no one came forward to laud her for the courage she shone during such difficult time of her life to help her kids sail through this.

Going on morning walk: A few days after husband's demise, Mandira was spotted going on a morning walk. Trolls again jumped to attack her and accused her of not mourning her husband's death properly. That was again totally uncalled for. There were many who had jumped to the actress' rescue on social media and asked trolls to leave her alone.

Attending Mouni Roy's wedding: It seems any and every action of Mandira Bedi doesn't sit well with a section of social media users. Many slammed her for attending a wedding within a few months of her husband's death. However, Mouni and few others had written on social media how Mandira was the pillar of strength and backbone of the family and prevented everything from collapsing.

Pool pictures with male friend: Now, Mandira is again being trolled for her pool pictures with a male friend. She was again accused of "immorality" and forgetting that her husband had passed away just a few months back. Trolls don't want her to live, socialise or do anything that makes her smile. But, we laud Mandira's spirit and the courageous woman she has been for the family and for herself.