Mouni Roy – Suraj Nambiar's wedding festivities have begun in full fervor. Pictures and videos from Mouni's mehendi ceremony have made it to social media. While Mouni radiated a bridal glow in yellow in her mehendi pictures, she was also seen dressed in white for the haldi ceremony. Suraj and Mouni are all set to tie the knot on January, 27 in Goa.

Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani and many other celebs were seen enjoying themselves at the function. In some of the videos that have now gone viral, Mouni is seen shaking a leg to various romantic numbers. Sharing their picturs, Mandira Bedi wrote, "Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know."

Hush-hush whispers of Mouni Roy being in love and all set to get married were making the rounds for a while now. But, Mouni never confirmed or acknowledged those speculations. But, it was only this week that Mouni finally thanked the paparazzi when they wished her well for the wedding. The couple would be tying the knot in a traditional ceremony tomorrow.

Instagram

Suraj Nambiar is said to be an investment banker who lives in Dubai. In the past, Mouni shared pictures with Suraj's family members and even called them 'mom' and 'dad'."Her comfort level with his parents may have precipitated her decision," said a TOI report. Mouni's wedding comes a few days after her once rumoured boyfriend, Mohit Raina's wedding.