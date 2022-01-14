Mouni Roy's latest social media post has got social media talking. The diva, who is all set to get married towards the end of January, shared a couple of her pictures. Mouni flaunted her assets in a striking yellow bikini and looked too hot to handle. Mouni's pictures received all sorts of comments and few were not pleased with her wearing a bikini before her marriage.

Social media attacks

"Is this how you want to get married," said one user. "How is this wedding prep?" asked another. "You are going to be a bride soon, have some shame," wrote one more user. "No shame," said one more netizen. "Are you going to wear this to the wedding?" asked a netizen. "Think about your in laws," said another.

However, there were many who praised Mouni too. "Yellow never looked better on anybody as it does on her," said one user. "Too hot to handle," said another. "If looks could kill," said a netizen. "Lucky your husband," said another netizen. "All set to be Mrs Mouni," wrote another. A number of celebs also dropped comments on her picture and called her "hot".

Mouni - Suraj's wedding

Mouni is reportedly getting married to Dubai-based businessman and banker Suraj Nambiar on January 27. The wedding is expected to take place in Goa with just close friends and family members in attendance. Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and few of Mouni's closest industry friends have reportedly been invited to the wedding.