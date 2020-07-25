Mouni Roy, who rose to fame with Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Naagin, is a big name in the television industry. Besides being part of several TV shows, Mouni has successfully made a space for herself in Bollywood as well.

She made her Bollywood debut with Gold opposite Akshay Kumar and went on to star in movies like Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao and John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter. She will next be seen in big-budget film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The bong beauty is also quite active on social media and never fails to impress her fans. Be it her hot pictures, workout videos or gorgeous outfits, Mouni surely knows how to be in news and keep her fans hooked to her social media page.

Mouni's net worth and properties:

According to a report in IWMBuzz, the Made In China actress is the highest-paid actress in the television industry and charges about Rs 30-40 lakh per episode for shows that she is a part of. Her net worth is estimated to be approximately $1 million (equivalent to Rs 6.5 crore).

Recently, the actress, who hails from Cooch Behar, West Bengal, bought a luxurious apartment in a plush area in Mumbai where she resides with her family.

Mouni's controversy:

Last year, Mouni had to face the wrath of online users for allegedly going under the knife when she was spotted with an unusually fuller lip at an event. In the past as well, there had been several reports about Mouni surgically enhancing her lips but the actress had categorically denied the reports.

A few days ago, the Naagin actress was accused of breaking strict 14-day quarantine rule when she shared a picture of hers from a cafe in London just a day after landing in the UK. Although the post (now deleted) had "throwback" mentioned in it, many fans were left wondering if she broke the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule for travellers.

Mouni's quarantine days:

The 34-year-old actress was stuck in Dubai when countries across the world announced lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak but she made sure to utilise her time wisely. The lady kept her fans updated regarding how she was spending her quarantine days. Besides cooking, gardening, painting and dancing, the Brahmastra actress also posted several hot bikini pictures of hers from her beach vacations hinting how much she missed the sea, sand and the beaches.