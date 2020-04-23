Mouni Roy surely knows how to keep the Internet buzzing with her sexy pictures. Be it her workout videos, gorgeous outfits or sizzling photoshoots, the actress has always managed to leave millions of her fans awestruck.

And this time, the original star of the Naagin franchise has shared her bridal look. Mouni, who is quite active on social media, looks ethereal in a red lehenga with heavy work. She kept the makeup minimal with just a striking red lipstick and mangtika as the only jewellery.

Well, those who are wondering if the popular actress is getting married, let us tell you that her look is for the cover of a magazine Wedding Vows. Well, going by the images, we can say for sure Mouni will look breath-taking on her wedding day.

Mouni's bikini pictures break the Internet quite often. Last year during Christmas, the actress shared a couple of pictures donning red bikini while enjoying by the beach on her vacation.

In February this year, the Gold actress left her fans crazy with her straight out of a painting pictures from her extravagant vacation in the Maldives. In the images, she was seen flaunting her sexy back while relaxing in a cosy bed placed outside her water villa. And in one of the latest pictures, the Brahmastra actress looked hot in a blue backless gown while relaxing under the moonlight.

Mouni's professional life

On the professional front, Mouni, who made her Bollywood debut with Gold, was last seen in Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao. She also has a big-ticket Brahmastra produced by Dharma Production that has an ensemble cast, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Mouni is also set to make her web series debut with Ekta Kapoor's Mehrunisa.