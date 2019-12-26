Mouni Roy surely knows how to keep Internet buzzing with her hot pictures. The gorgeous beauty and her bikini pictures are the ones that break the Internet quite often and she has done it yet again.

On Christmas, the actress shared a couple of pictures from her vacation on Instagram and going by the images, one can certainly say that she is having a gala time. In the pictures, Mouni is seen enjoying by the beach in a red bikini. Sharing the photos, Mouni captioned it as: "Sometimes music makes me arch my back and dance the hell out even without a dance floor...Beach day = happy happy."

The red, hot bikini picture has set the Internet on fire with many of her followers going crazy over her sexy look. One of her followers commented "Sexy Santa", while a few of her friends and actresses from the TV industry including Aashka Goradia and Asha Negi commented with hot emojis. Mouni's Brahmastra assistant director and former child actor Jibraan Khan called her "Desi Bay-Watch".

Mouni's controversy

Despite having received a lot of love, Mouni had to face the wrath of online users for allegedly going under the knife when she was spotted with an unusually fuller lips during special screening of Bharat movie. In the past as well, there had been several reports about Mouni surgically enhancing her lips but the actress had categorically denied the reports.

Mouni's dating rumour

A few months ago, rumour had it that the actress was in love. She was said to be allegedly dating a Dubai based banker named Suraj Nambiar. In fact, the Gold actress had celebrated her birthday with Nambiar in Thailand. The dating rumour started doing the rounds when Mouni's friend Roopali Kadyan posted a picture of the two on social media only to delete it immediately. The Brahmastra actress, however, denied the dating rumour and claimed Nambiar to be just a 'friend'.

Mouni's professional life

On the professional front, Mouni, who made her Bollywood debut with Gold, was last seen in Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao. She also has a big-ticket Brahmastra produced by Dharma Production that has an ensemble cast, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Mouni is also set to make her web series debut with Ekta Kapoor's Mehrunisa.