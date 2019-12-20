Over the past few years, television actresses - usually portrayed as kind, demure and clad in sarees - are expressing the bold and undaunted side of them. All thanks to social media, actresses have been shedding their on-screen 'sanskari bahu' avatars and posting pictures of them in bikinis during vacations. Fans, of course, are finding it refreshing.

As 2019 comes to an end, let us take a look at the superhot bikini pictures of TV actresses shared on social media this year.

Hina Khan: Hina, who was ranked the Third Sexiest Asian Woman of 2019 by a UK-based weekly newspaper, beating some Bollywood A-listers including Katrina Kaif, never ceases to tease her fans with her perfect figure. A few months ago, Hina shared an underwater picture of herself dressed in black and white striped bikini and created waves among the fans.

Sumona Chakravarti: Sumona of Kapil Sharma Show, who is seen as a cute and bubbly girl on Kapil Sharma Show, flaunted her oomph factor in a bikini on a beach while she delivered a sexy gaze to the camera.

Erica Fernandes: Erica aka Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has flaunted her curves in several posts of hers this year. In each of the pictures, the lady managed to set the mercury leves high.

Shama Sikander: The actress, who starred in Vikram Bhatt's bold, erotic web series Maaya that was based on BDSM, has often raised netizens' eyebrows with her scintillating posts. In one of the pictures posted this year, Shama looked sensuous as she flaunted her assets in a black mesh monokini. Fans went berserk in the comments section of the post. One of the followers said she is India's next Sunny Leone.

Mouni Roy: Mouni is a true fashionista and surely knows how to keep her fans hooked to her social media page. She has posted several pictures in bikini this year. In one of her photos, Mouni was seen sitting by the pool flaunting her washboard abs and toned figure. She sported a denim jacket over the neon bikini and was seen striking her favourite pose wherein she runs her fingers through her hair which makes one's heart skip a beat.

Pooja Gor: Pooja, who is currently seen in SIT videos, slipped into a two-piece on the pristine beaches of Thailand. In the pictures, a bikini-clad Pooja looked hot and radiant as she soaked up the sun by the beach.

Drashti Dhami: Drasti set the temperature soaring while holidaying abroad with her husband Neeraj Khemka. In one of the pictures, the actress looked breathtaking as she enjoyed by the beach in a black bikini. This was one of the rare times when Drashti went bold for social media.