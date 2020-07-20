Mouni Roy, who was stuck in Dubai when countries across the world announced strict lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak, flew off to the UK last week. The gorgeous actress had also posted a video of herself travelling while taking all the precautionary measures.

However, a day after she landed in the country, Mouni posted a picture of hers reading a book at the outdoor sitting area of a cafe and although the post has "throwback" mentioned in it, many fans were left wondering if she has broken the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule for travellers.

Popular TV actor Karan Tacker commented, "Kindly tell me this is a throwback!" Replying to Karan's comment, a user said: "@karantacker no she just travelled yesterday to London". Another user pointed out seeing the empty roads in her picture, "@karantacker if you have ever been to London you would know no matter day or night any time of the year the road will never be empty like this, even small private roads. So this is now and not a throwback :)"

Sonam Kapoor allegedly breaks 14-day quarantine rule:

The image first came to notice when a journalist shared a picture of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who recently travelled to London, and Mouni accusing them of breaking the law in London. "Meanwhile in London: Indian actresses Sonam Kapoor and Mouni Roy breaking strict 14-day quarantine laws, putting lives in danger & setting bad example by sharing on social media. Both can potentially get arrested if reported to police," read his tweet.

Sonam, however, was quick to defend herself and wrote, "I'm in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore."

Mouni's quarantine days:

Meanwhile, Mouni, who is quite active on Instagram, has been keeping her fans updated regarding how she is spending her quarantine days. Besides cooking, gardening, painting and dancing, the Brahmastra actress also posted several hot bikini pictures of hers from her beach vacations hinting how much she missed the sea, sand and the beaches.