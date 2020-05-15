The nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 has made many Bollywood and television celebrities miss their exotic vacations abroad. Many of the stars have been sharing their bikini-clad pictures from beach holidays.

Mouni Roy, who has been updating her fans regarding how she has been spending her quarantine days on Instagram, recently shared pictures and videos from her beach holiday with her close friend Roopali Kadyan.

From watching the setting sun to relaxing on a rope hammock, the eye-pleasing images are bound to make fans wanting to pack their bags. Going by the hot lady's Instagram images, one can certainly say that the Gold actress is a beach baby and loves the sea, sand and of course, her gorgeous beach wears.

Mouni's straight out of painting pictures:

Early this year, the Brahmastra actress left her fans crazy with her straight out of a painting pictures from her extravagant vacation in the Maldives. In the images, she was seen flaunting her sexy back while relaxing in a cosy bed placed outside her water villa.

And a few weeks ago, the original star of the Naagin franchise was seen relaxing under the moonlight. Donning a blue backless gown, Mouni sizzles in the picture. She captioned the post as "long days, long dark nights", probably hinting at the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the world to come to a standstill.

Mouni's controversy

Despite having received a lot of love, Mouni had to face the wrath of online users for allegedly going under the knife when she was spotted with unusually fuller lips during a special screening of Bharat movie. In the past as well, there had been several reports about Mouni surgically enhancing her lips but the actress had categorically denied the reports.