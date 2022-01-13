Mouni Roy is all set to get married to beau Suraj Nambiar. The Naagin actress is reportedly getting married to Nambiar on January, 27. The wedding would take place in Goa and would be an intimate one owing to the pandemic. Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. There were reports of the two all set to get married in Dubai, but now we hear it would be a destination wedding in Goa.

Mouni and Suraj's wedding functions

Mouni and Suraj's immediate family and closest members would be the only ones present at the wedding. Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Aashika Goradia, Ankita Lokhande are some of the people from the industry who would attend the intimate ceremony. Mouni and Suraj are reportedly already rehearsing for their sangeet and cocktail functions and would be setting the stage on fire.

In the past, Mouni shared pictures with Suraj's family members and even called them 'mom' and 'dad'."Her comfort level with his parents may have precipitated her decision," said a TOI report. Mouni's wedding comes a few days after her once rumoured boyfriend, Mohit Raina's wedding.

Mouni on her personal life

In an old interview with Pinkvilla, Mouni had said she doesn't want to talk about her private life with anyone. "I'm not dating anybody actually. I'm a private person so I like to keep my personal life to myself. I'm this way with everyone. What you see is what you get. I guess when I was younger, I was moreover loving, wanting to overcompensate. You shouldn't be like that. You should just be the person with your partner the way you are with yourself. To do anything without balance, too much of anything is not good."