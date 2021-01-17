And its happy times again! After Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding reports, we might have another couple ready to walk down-the-aisle this year.

Yes, you read it right! Television's beloved face, Mouni Roy, has lost her heart and how! The ravishing diva has fallen-in-love with banker Suraj Nambiar. She even made her relationship official on Instagram

As per a TOI report, Suraj, who is a Dubai based banker, is ready to tie-the-knot. Mouni has shared pictures with Suraj's family members and even called them 'mom' and 'dad'.

"Her comfort level with his parents may have precipitated her decision," says a TOI report. While Mouni has still not said anything about their relationship, it seems only a matter of time before she would.

On the work front, Mouni has a couple of big releases planned ahead. She would also be seen in a pivotal role in Brahmastra. The sci-fi thriller also has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in lead roles. She was also seen in a couple of music videos recently. Mouni remains one of the most sought after television faces of all times.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Mouni had once said, "I'm not dating anybody actually. I'm a private person so I like to keep my personal life to myself. I'm this way with everyone. What you see is what you get. I guess when I was younger, I was moreover loving, wanting to overcompensate. You shouldn't be like that. You should just be the person with your partner the way you are with yourself. To do anything without balance, too much of anything is not good."

Talking about anything she regretted, Mouni had said she doesn't regret anything. Because that eventually makes her the person she is. But she agreed that she could have done better adding that she was just being the best she could be at that age or time.