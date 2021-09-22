The rumours of trouble brewing between Pooja Hegde and Prabhas have taken social media by storm. The two, who were touted to be getting along like a house on fire, are reportedly not on the best of terms. Speculations of a rift between the two on the sets of Radhe Shyam has left everyone in the industry on tenterhooks.

The alleged fall-out

There were reports that Prabhas was left miffed with Pooja's "unprofessional behaviour" on the sets. Reports have stated that Prabhas didn't approve of Pooja's high-handedness and being late on the sets. "These reports are completely baseless.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry," UV Creations, the producers of Radhe Shyam, have now told a leading website.

Makers intervene

The news of their alleged rift spread like wildfire and set the tongues wagging. This led to the makers intervene and release an official statement. "Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots. She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone's imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget," the makers reportedly have said.

The film – Radhe Shyam – which remains one of the most awaited films of the year, was supposed to release last year. However, owing to the pandemic and the difficult shooting conditions, the film was pushed ahead. The film is now slated to release in January 2022.