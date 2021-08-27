Superstar Prabhas has been mercilessly trolled over his latest picture. The Baahubali actor was spotted inside his car. Prabhas has been undergoing drastic transformation for the magnum opus – Adipurush. He would be seen as Lord Rama in the film. It was revealed that both Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan are gaining weight for the role. However, Prabhas' latest picture has got trolls attacking the actor.

Prabhas was spotted inside his car in Mumbai. As soon as the pictures were shared online, began a lot of cringe worthy body shaming. Trolls unjustifiably targeted Prabhas and left shocking comments over his weight gain. While one called him "a 50 year old uncle", another called him a "milkman". There were many who called him "vada pav", a popular street food in Mumbai.

However, there was another section that praised Prabhas over his dedication towards perfecting the role. "The true Baahubali", said one user. "The king of the industry", another said. "Prabhas will be the next superstar of Bollywood", opined one. "His entry and all other actors would disappear," asserted one more user.

Prabhas' weight gain

Prabhas had gained close to 20 kgs for his role in Baahubali: The Conclusion. However, he lost majority of the weight with rigorous exercise and diet routine once the film's shooting got over.

Prabhas' trainer had revealed, "For Baahubali, we took to old-school methods, targeting one body part, like chest, arms or legs every day. Weights would be heavy to enable us to create that bulk. There was a point when he was lifting as much as bodybuilders do."