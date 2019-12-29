Actress Pooja Hegde shared a video offering the sneak peek into the making Butta Bomma, the fourth song from stylish star Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL), which has raised curiosity.

The song Butta Bomma has been sung by Bollywood singer Armaan Malik and it has S Thaman's music and Ramajogayya Sastry's lyrics. Aditya Music released its lyrics video on its YouTube channel on December 24. The soundtrack has registered 5,495,020 views and 184,000 likes in the last four days. Now, the filmgoers are eagerly waiting for the release of the music video of this melodious number.

Pooja Hegde tweeted the sneak peek video of Butta Bomma today and wrote, "Here's a special sneak peak of #buttabomma for you'll...shhhh...don't tell anyone #alavaikunthapurramuloo #topsecret @alluarjun #Trivikram @MusicThaman @ArmaanMalik22 @haarikahassine @GeethaArts #PSVinod."

Butta Bomma was an instant hit with the music lovers and became chartbuster. Its folk flavor and the beats are a hit with fans. The 11-long-second video featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde grooving to the first line of the song is a pleasant surprise to all the thrilled fans. Their dance moves are a treat to watch.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an action drama film, which is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. The movie, which is riding on huge hype and expectations, is scheduled for worldwide release on January 12.

Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram and Nivetha Pethuraj are playing lead roles in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Sushanth, Navdeep, Sunil, Murali Sharma, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Brahmaji, Samuthirakani, Sachin Khedekar and Brahmanandam are seen in the pivotal roles of the movie.