The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have released the much-awaited lyrical video of its fourth song Butta Bomma, which has impressed the music lovers and raised the bar of the expectations from the movie further.

Aditya Music, which has bagged the audio rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has already released three songs like Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramulaa and OMG Daddy, which have got a historical response. They release unveiled teaser of its fourth track Butta Bomma and announced that its full lyrical video would be launched on the eve of Christmas. After watching, the viewers said that another chartbuster is on the way.

As promised, Aditya Music released the full song Butta Bomma on its YouTube channel on December 24. Stylish star Allu Arjun tweeted the link to its lyrical video and wrote, "ButtaBomma Song out now... I personally really like this melody. Hope you like it too.... #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #ButtaBomma."

Butta Bomma is a melodious number, which has S Thaman's music, Armaan Malik's voice and Ramajogayya Sastry's lyrics. Like the first two songs of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the song has also become an instant hit with music lovers, who can not stop going gaga over melodious voice, beautiful lyrics and foot-tapping music.

Here are some audience's reviews of the song Butta Bomma shared on Twitter.

