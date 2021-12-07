Kannada cinema lovers on social media are celebrating after their favourite popular actress Pooja Hegde, who made it big in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. stated that she is proud about her roots.

Pooja Hegde was in Bengaluru to launch an awards event, when she said that she loved the fact that she hailed from Karnataka and the coastal town of Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district.

Pooja maintained that she grew up in Mumbai, yet she always insisted that she was from Karnataka, born and brought up in Mumbai. She said she was very happy to have come from a state that has produced great talent for Indian cinema.

Pooja, who made her acting debut in 2016 in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Mohenjo Daro', added that whenever Karnataka is mentioned, people ask her if there is something in the water that produces so many beautiful actresses and good-looking women.

A much sought-after actress in Tollywood today, Pooja said she was ready to act in a Kannada movie if she's approached with a good script. That was music to the ears of her fans in her original home state.