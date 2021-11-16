Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is making waves at the box office and how! The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer is garnering major moolahs at the box office. And with the third hit in the franchise, Rohit Shetty has proved that his cop universe is a guaranteed blockbuster.

So after Ajay Devgn in Singham, Ranveer Singh in Simmba, and finally, Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi; here's who Rohit Shetty can bring on board for the next one.

Salman Khan: This one would probably be a bigger blockbuster than all the three combined. Salman Khan's cop avatar has always been a hit at the box office so what if Dabangg and Singham franchise come together? It would undeniably be the biggest action entertainer of the decade.

Tiger Shroff: He is not called the action entertainer of the decade for nothing. Tiger Shroff's action timings are impeccable and his social media antics are a proof of that. So after all the Baghi franchise, it would be interesting to see how he adapts himself to Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Hrithik Roshan: It has been a while since we saw Hrithik Roshan breaking some bones. And War has reaffirmed the fact that despite all his romantic roles, it is his action avatar that we totally dig.

John Abraham: Last but not the least, John Abraham is the name Rohit Shetty should definitely bring onboard. John is the undisputed action king of Bollywood and it would be fun to see the two powerhouses come together to create something grand and bigger than what we have seen before.