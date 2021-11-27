Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan are set to appear on the screen together for the first time in the upcoming film 'Acharya', which will be releasing on a digital platform on February 4, 2022.

It is reported that the movie 'Acharya' has locked its OTT streaming partner. Amazon Prime Video has bagged the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of the Koratala Siva directorial.

The makers are eyeing to release of the movie on OTT after a couple of weeks of its theatrical release.

'Acharya' is in the final leg of production and the makers will soon wrap it up before they kick-start the promotions.

The film 'Acharya' is tipped to be a commercial drama with a streak of a revolutionary theme. Chiranjeevi plays the lead, while Kajal Agarwal plays his partner in the movie. Ram is to appear as 'Siddha', while actress Pooja Hegde plays his love in the film.

The makers have announced the release of a teaser based on Ram Charan's role 'Siddha' from the movie, on November 28.

A couple of songs from the movie were released earlier, garnering praises for the music director Mani Sharma.