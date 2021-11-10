As promised, the makers of 'RRR' unveiled the 'Naatu Naatu' song an hour earlier than expected on Wednesday, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR dancing to the tune and sending their fans upbeat with heightened expectations.

Touted as a visual spectacle, 'RRR' is one of the most awaited movies right now. With Telugu's top heroes playing the lead roles, director S.S. Rajamouli is all set to present an amusing fictional drama.

With groovy and upbeat tunes, music director M.M. Keeravani has composed the song. It is shot in an opulent set, which is visible in the backdrop.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR can also be seen interacting with the team which include Rajamouli, the choreographers and other crew members. Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR proved that they are among the best dancers in India, yet again.

The mood-lifting beats and the perkiest actors dancing to those beats is just what the fans have been waiting for, ever since the makers announced the magnum opus. In less than six hours, the song has created a record with 1,636,292 views on Youtube.

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are to appear in important roles in this movie as well. The project is helmed by Rajamouli who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking 'Baahubali' series. 'RRR' is slated for a worldwide release on January 7, 2022.