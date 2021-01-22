Telugu's megastar Chiranjeevi is currently acting in an upcoming commercial potboiler titled Acharya. Acharya also stars Ram Charan Tej in one of the lead roles. Since the father-son duo is one of the most-awaited combinations, the expectations on this movie are mounted.

Koratala Siva being the director, Chiranjeevi is playing the lead role in this upcoming movie

Acharya. Ram Charan is all set to share the screen alongside his father in this movie. It seems like the makers have zeroed the heroine for Ram Charan now.

It is being talked that heroine Pooja Hegde is approached to play the female lead opposite Ram Charan in Acharya. Sources also suggest that the actress has given it a nod. If this piece of news is to be believed, the actress would soon join the sets of Acharya. Pooja Hegde who is to star opposite Prabhas in his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam recently wrapped up her part of shooting for the movie.

Pooja Hegde recently appeared in Allu Arjun starter Ala Vaikuntapuram under Trivirkram Srinivas' direction. She grabbed so much attention in Telugu lately. It has to be noted that Pooja already shared her screen space with Ram Charan in Rangasthalam. She was seen in the item song 'Jigelu Rani' in the blockbuster movie. It is expected that the pair would share a good rapport on the screen for Acharya.

Acharya starcast

Sources also believe that Rashmika Mandanna was supposed to take up the female lead opposite Ram Charan for Acharya, but had her schedule packed. So, the casting team went on to approach Pooja Hegde. Heroine Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in Acharya. Kajal Aggarwal had shared the screen with the megastar in the movie Khaidi No 150.

Ram Charan's first look poster from Acharya was unveiled by director Koratla Siva recently. Ram Charan's role as 'Sidda' is one of the most speculated ones in Telugu recently. On the other hand, Ram Charan has started shooting for the climax of Rajamouli's RRR.

Also, Chiranjeevi has taken up the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie 'Lucifer' and is prepping up for the movie to get on the floors soon.