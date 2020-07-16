Pooja Hegde has crossed 11 million followers on Instagram and it is another feat for her after the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL). The elated actress says that this year has been all about her legs.

Pooja Hegde played the female lead opposite Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released in theatres on January 12 and collected Rs 262 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime run. Despite clashing with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, it has become the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2020. The actress is riding high on the success of the Trivikram Srinivas-directed family drama.

Months after its success, Pooja Hegde has achieved another feat, as she amassed 11 million followers on Instagram today. The actress took to her page to share her excitement and released a photo featuring 11 with her legs. She recalled Allu Arjun appreciating her legs in the song Samajavaragamana in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and said that this year is all about her legs.

Pooja Hegde captioned the picture with, "11 MILLION! ❤️❤️❤️ Since this year has been about my legs (if you know you know ) I decided it was apt to use them for my post As usual, I will continue to spread positivity, love and entertain you'll with my fun and silly posts. Your love and unconditional support makes me dance, walk from strength to strength and love with my heart. Loads of love from Buttabomma herself ☺️❤️ #samajavaragamana #buttabomma #millionaire."

The actress has two other big-ticket movies in her kitty. They were expected to hit the screens in 2020, but their release has been delayed due to the lockdown. She will be seen romancing Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor, which may hit the screens by the end of this year. She is playing the female lead opposite Prabhas in Radhe Shyam, which is likely to be released in 2021.