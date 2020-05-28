Actress Pooja Hegde's Instagram account was hacked by miscreants on Wednesday, 27 May. Yes, the multilingual actress herself confirmed the news on her Twitter account before requesting people not to accept any invitations coming from her.

Pooja Hegde's Post

"Hi guys, so I've been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you.[sic]" she tweeted.

However, her digital team swung into action and did their best to recover the account in a matter of hours. "Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty. [sic]" the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress posted.

Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Shruti Haasan, Anupam Kher, Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Urvashi Rautela and Hrithik Roshan are among many Indian celebrities whose social media accounts were hacked, earlier.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde, who is basking in the success of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has a few interesting movies in her kitty. Notably, she has paired up with Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. The movie was scheduled for release in April, but postponed due to the lockdown. The shooting is yet to be completed and the release is indefinitely pushed.

She is also working in Prabhas' upcoming movie Jaan, written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.