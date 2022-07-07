Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest black and white picture shared by his manager Pooja Dadlani has caused a tizzy on social media.

The picture was shared by Dadlani on Instagram and seems to be King Khan's recent images. In the photograph, the superstar is seen looking at the camera and smiling.

Sharing the picture, Dadlani wrote: "In a world full of Trends - A Timeless Classic!"

Last week, Shahrukh Khan tweeted thanking fans on completion of his 30 years in Bollywood. "Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all," he tweeted.

On the work front, SRK, will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming 'Pathaan', in which he will be seen with his 'Chennai Express' co-star Deepika Padukone and it also features John Abraham in a pivotal role.

He is also joining hands with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for 'Jawan' and also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', which also stars Taapsee Pannu.