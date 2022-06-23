After quite a break, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone could be seen sharing the screen space soon as latest report claims that the 'Chhapaak' actress has been offered a role in SRK's upcoming film titled 'Jawan'. This means that the on-screen couple will be sharing the silver screen in 2023 more than once.

However, this one is reportedly a cameo performance. The 'Om Shanti Om' stars are already a part of 'Pathaan' along with John Abraham, which is slated to release on January 25 next year.

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee met Deepika Padukone

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the film has revealed, "Deepika has been in talks with SRK and Atlee for a while now and she is poised to make a short yet important appearance in the film. She has agreed in principle though the paperwork still remains." The source also added that Deepika met SRK and filmmaker Atlee while she was shooting for one of her upcoming projects in Hyderabad.

"Deepika was shooting for her ambitious film, Project K in Hyderabad. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee met the actress and even discussed the dynamics of her character and the shoot dates. Everything should be on paper in a fortnight," the source was quoted as saying.

On the work front

The 'Padmavaat' actress, who is one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood at present, has as many as five big projects lined up in the pipeline. After 'Pathan', Deepika will be seen in Siddharth Anand's film titled 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film is scheduled to release on September 28, 2023. Apart from these, she will also be seen in a film with South Indian star Prabhas, and in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Reports also state that Deepika also has a special appearance in Ayan Mukerji's film upcoming film 'Brahmastra', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

About the film

Meanwhile, 'Jawan' will mark Shah Rukh Khan and Tamil filmmaker Atlee's first film together. The film also stars Nayanthara. The film was officially announced earlier this summer with a poster and a teaser in which King Khan's face was almost covered with bandages. Produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, 'Jawan' is supposed to be released in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.